The Clarity Icons library presents pixel-perfect, scalable SVG-based icons. This new icon system gives you complete control over icon color, orientation, and size. Additionally, you can access and customize any SVG graphic elements inside the icon through standard CSS.
Install the Clarity Icons package through npm:
npm install @clr/icons --save
Install the polyfill for Custom Elements, on which Clarity Icons is dependent:
npm install @webcomponents/custom-elements@1.0.0 --save
Load the library in your app by including
clr-icons.min.css and
clr-icons.min.js.
Also, make sure to include
custom-elements.min.js, the Custom Elements polyfill before
clr-icons.min.js:
<!--CLARITY ICONS STYLE-->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/node_modules/@clr/icons/clr-icons.min.css">
<!--CLARITY ICONS DEPENDENCY: CUSTOM ELEMENTS POLYFILL-->
<script src="path/to/node_modules/@webcomponents/custom-elements/custom-elements.min.js"></script>
<!--CLARITY ICONS API & ALL ICON SETS-->
<script src="path/to/node_modules/@clr/icons/clr-icons.min.js"></script>
clr-icons.min.js loads not only the Clarity Icons Api, but also all
icons sets,
you will have access to more than 100 different icons that have variants, orientations, and colors out of the box.
You can now render any icon with
clr-icon tag and specify your desired shape in its
shape attribute.
If you want to use icons from few individual sets, you don't have to load all icons with
clr-icons.min.js.
Instead, load the lighter version of Clarity Icons library with
clr-icons-lite.min.js, which loads only Clarity Icons Api and Core Shapes set.
For example, if you want to use icons from only Social Shapes and Travel Shapes, you would load Clarity Icons this
way:
<!--CLARITY ICONS STYLE-->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/node_modules/@clr/icons/clr-icons.min.css">
<!--CLARITY ICONS DEPENDENCY: CUSTOM ELEMENTS POLYFILL-->
<script src="path/to/node_modules/@webcomponents/custom-elements/custom-elements.min.js"></script>
<!--CLARITY ICONS API & CORE SHAPES SET-->
<script src="path/to/node_modules/@clr/icons/clr-icons-lite.min.js"></script>
<!--ICON SETS-->
<script src="path/to/node_modules/@clr/icons/shapes/social-shapes.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/node_modules/@clr/icons/shapes/travel-shapes.min.js"></script>
It's easy to load Clarity Icons API and icon sets in Typescript.
For example:
import '@clr/icons';
import '@clr/icons';
import '@clr/icons/shapes/essential-shapes';
import '@clr/icons/shapes/technology-shapes';
import '@clr/icons';
import '@clr/icons/shapes/all-shapes';